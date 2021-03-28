Saturday Sports: Final day on the hardwood for Jefferson, Lewis County teams

BELLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The high school basketball season in Jefferson and Lewis counties came to a close Saturday with a couple of contests on the schedule.
In Belleville Saturday morning, the Panthers of Belleville Henderson hosted the Copenhagen Golden Knights.
In the 1st quarter, Lucas Graves hit the baseline jumper to put Copenhagen up 2. Off the turnover, Cody Powis takes it coast to coast to put Copenhagen up by 4. Then, Graves misses but Garrett Tufo is there for the board and bucket as Copenhagen opens on an 8-0 run.
Back come the Panthers when Kyle Moyer misses, but Brayden Richmond gets the rebound and putback. Panthers down 4. Then it was Lucas Hess hitting the 3 pointer, Panthers down 1.
Jacob Fargo gets the roll as Belleville Henderson beats Copenhagen 54-41.
South Lewis hosted Sackets Harbor.
Alex Hirschey hits for 2 and is fouled.
At the other end, the Patriots’ Tyler Green spots up and hits for 3.
But the day belonged to the Falcons and senior Ian Anderson, who would score his 1000th career point on his bucket. Anderson finishes his career with 1,008 career points as South Lewis beats Sackets Harbor 72-54.
In girls’ high school soccer Saturday afternoon in Adams, the South Jeff Lady Spartans hosted Watertown.
South Jeff was looking to take the early lead, but Alana Mastin comes up with the stop of Macy Schultz’ shot.
It was scoreless late in the first half, when Tatum Overton unloads a blast on the doorstep that finds the back of the net, putting Watertown up 1-0 at the half.
Midway through the 2nd half, the Lady Cyclones add to their lead when Julia Askins sticks home the loose ball. Score: 2-0 Watertown. Watertown wins with a final score of 3-0.
In women’s college lacrosse from Canton, the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence hosted Union.
In the 1st half, Union was up 2-1 when Jaime Allan scores from a tough angle, tying the game at 2.
Now 5-4 Lady Saints, Isabel Silvia goes in untouched and connects. Score: 6-4 St. Lawrence.
Union was within 1, but Callie O’Neil feeds Charlotte Powell for the tally. Score: 7-5 Lady Saints.
In the 2nd half, the game was tied at 7 when Silvia feeds Allan who goes low for the score: 8-7 SLU.
Tied at 8, O’Neil splits the pipes to put the Lady Saints back up 9-8. Now 10-8, it was Allen with her 5th goal of the game. 11-8 SLU.
St. Lawrence goes on to win 14-12.
Saturday Sports Scores
Boys’ HS Basketball
- Belleville Henderson 54, Copenhagen 41
- South Lewis 72, Sackets Harbor 54
- Hermon DeKalb 61, Edwards Knox 46
- O.F.A. 71, Norwood Norfolk 56
Girls’ HS Basketball
- LaFargeville 52, Belleville Henderson 31
- Brushton Moira 44, Salmon River 26
- Edwards Knox 38, Hermon DeKalb 20
- Colton Pierrepont 48, Morristown 20
- O.F.A. 48, Norwood Norfolk 38
Men’s College Basketball
- SUNY Canton 93, Alfred College 66
Girls’ HS Soccer
- Watertown 3, South Jeff 0
Women’s College Lacrosse
- St. Lawrence 14, Union 12
- SUNY Cortland 19, SUNY Potsdam 0
Men’s College Lacrosse
- St. Lawrence 14, Vassar 5
College Baseball
- Clarkson 13, Cazenovia 4
- Clarkson 8, Cazenovia 3
- Elmira 8, SUNY Canton 0
- Elmira 4, SUNY Canton 2
- M.V.C.C. 10, J.C.C. 0
- M.V.C.C. 7, J.C.C. 1
College Softball
- University of Rochester 16, St. Lawrence 0
- University of Rochester 10, St. Lawrence 0
- M.V.C.C. 11, J.C.C. 7
- J.C.C. 15, M.V.C.C. 2
