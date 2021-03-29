Another woman accuses Cuomo of inappropriate behavior

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Another woman has come forward accusing Governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.
At a virtual press conference Monday afternoon, Sherry Vill, along with high powered lawyer, Gloria Allred, recounted an incident where Vill says Cuomo aggressively kissed her on the cheek.
She says it happened in 2017 while Cuomo and his staff were visiting her home near Rochester to see damage from flooding on Lake Ontario.
She says upon meeting the governor in her living room, he kissed her on the cheek, saying, “That’s what Italians do.” Leaving the house, she says the governor told her she was beautiful and outside grabbed her face and again kissed her on the cheek.
“I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one. I never felt as uncomfortable as I did the day that Governor Cuomo came to my home. His actions were overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family,” said Vill.
Vill’s lawyer says they will be cooperating with Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation.
