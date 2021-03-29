Ban on renter evictions during COVID-19 pandemic is extended

“Though politically popular and well-intentioned, eviction moratoria push renters and their housing providers closer to the brink of financial ruin and jeopardize the stability of 40 million rental homes,” Bob Pinnegar, President & CEO of the National Apartment Association, said in a statement. “These policies need to end, and we instead need to focus on swift distribution of federal rental assistance to keep renters securely housed and ensure housing providers can pay the bills that keep housing safe and operational.”