Black River flood warning wraps up this afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Black River at Watertown was just a little over flood stage early Monday morning.
The National Weather Service says a flood warning remains in effect until 2 p.m.
As of 5:30 a.m., the river was at 10.1 feet, that’s less than an inch-and-a-quarter over its 10-foot flood stage.
At 10 feet, farmland flooding begins in low-lying areas with some roads flooded. There could be minor damage to riverfront commercial properties in Dexter.
The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 8.2 feet Wednesday evening.
The National Weather Service recommends not driving through flooded roads.
They say most flooding deaths happen in vehicles.
