Cold today, nice tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be an up-and-down week temperature-wise.
Snow was falling in parts of the north country Monday morning. It won’t last, but it will linger a little longer over the Tug Hill.
It will be windy, but that will die down and skies will become sunny.
It will be in the 30s all day, topping out around 38.
It stays cool overnight. Lows will be around 30.
Tuesday will be in sharp contrast to today. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
It will be in the upper 50s and cloudy on Wednesday with rain in the afternoon.
It will be mostly cloudy with snow on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be in the mid-30s and mostly sunny on Good Friday.
It will be mostly sunny for the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday and in the 50s on Easter Sunday.
