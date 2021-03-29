Flooding closes Lewis County road

TOWN OF MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The inclement weather over the weekend brought some flooding to Lewis County.
East Martinsburg Road is closed after water from the Black River flooded the street.
Meanwhile, just outside of West Carthage, South Main Street in the town of Denmark is open, but still partially flooded.
Water is also pooling on some nearby properties.
“It looks like the river is stabilized right now. I know they’re saying peak crest is like 2 (p.m.), so I think we’re good and the water is starting to come down,” said Lewis County Highway Superintendent Tim Hunt.
Hunt says East Martinsburg Road likely will be closed at least 3 or 4 more days.
