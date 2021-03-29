Floyd J. “Skip” Weeks, 90, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Floyd J. “Skip” Weeks, 90, of 14435 Failing Island Way, Harrisville, died in the comfort of his home, where he was surrounded by family and under the care of Lewis County Hospice on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
“Skip” as he was affectionately known to most, was born November 17, 1930 in Harrisville, was a son of the late Floyd J. and Harriett (Downing) Weeks. He received his honorary diploma from Harrisville Central School in June of 2018. Skip left high school in January 1948 of his Junior year and joined the United States Navy. He served during WWII on board the U.S.S. Thomas E. Fraser from 1948 until his honorable discharge in 1952 as a machinist mate 3rd class. On May 3, 1952, Floyd was united by marriage to the former Leah M. Wood at St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville, with Father Paul Brunet, celebrating the marriage.
Following his service for his country and marriage, Skip became employed as an electrician at the former Crown Zellerbach Corporation for 40 years, member of the VFW Post #7227 Carthage, NY; United Paper Makers and Workers Union Local 118; Knights of Columbus Council # 7733 (Charter Member)and secretary; Member of the “Crown Employees FCU” Board of Directors; served on the school board of Augustinian Academy; a Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis Solanus Church and member of the Parish Council & Trustees and he served on the Lake Bonaparte Conservation Club Board of Director, past member and treasurer for the Natural Bridge Fire Department.
Skip is survived by his children, Amy M. Marrocco (Peter) Carthage; Kenneth J. Weeks (Mary) Harrisville; Beverly A. Mealus (Mike LaParr) Harrisville; Bob John Weeks (Barbara) Harrisville; Dennis P. Weeks, Harrisville; Denise L. Weeks, Central Square; Michael J. Weeks, Harrisville and 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 4 great, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He is pre-deceased by his son in-law, Thomas C. Mealus, 11/7/1984; his wife, Leah, 4/6/2005; his brother, Harvey M. Weeks, 8/2/2011, and sister in-law Cecilia 4/7/2018; his sister, Mary Jane Cowles, 6/20/2008 and brother in-law Micky, 1/17/2007, and a grandson Christopher Weeks, 10/13/2018.
Calling hours for Skip will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm at St. Francis Solanus Church, Harrisville; followed by burial in the parish cemetery.
Contributions in lieu of flowers, may be made to the St. Francis Solanus Church, Harrisville Fire Hall or Lewis County Hospice. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.scanlonfuneral.com. Arrangements for Mr. Floyd J. “Skip” Weeks are under the care of the Scanlon Funeral Home of Harrisville.
