Floyd J. “Skip” Weeks, 90, of Harrisville

“Skip” as he was affectionately known to most, was born November 17, 1930 in Harrisville, was a son of the late Floyd J. and Harriett (Downing) Weeks. He received his honorary diploma from Harrisville Central School in June of 2018. Skip left high school in January 1948 of his Junior year and joined the United States Navy. He served during WWII on board the U.S.S. Thomas E. Fraser from 1948 until his honorable discharge in 1952 as a machinist mate 3rd class. On May 3, 1952, Floyd was united by marriage to the former Leah M. Wood at St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville, with Father Paul Brunet, celebrating the marriage.