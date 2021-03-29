Local law enforcement officers get national recognition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The life-saving actions of four north country law enforcement officers is getting some national recognition.
The National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund named them Officers of the Month for February.
They are Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies Christian Hughes and Nick Curtiss and State Troopers Joseph Fay and Sean Iles.
While responding to a noise complaint at the Relax Inn Motel in the town of Watertown, the four officers discovered one room filled with smoke.
Working together, they evacuated the building and pulled an unconscious man from the smoke-filled room.
