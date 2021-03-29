Man accused of crashing vehicle he reported as stolen

WESTVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Massena man is accused of reporting his vehicle stolen after he crashed it.
State police say 30-year-old Scott Messenger reported his pickup truck stolen from Buell Road in the Franklin County town of Westville on March 20, minutes before it was reported to be in a crash on the same road a short distance away.
Troopers say Messenger had scrapes and bruises when they interviewed him and he appeared to be highly intoxicated.
Police say they discovered he had been driving the vehicle when he lost control of it and ran off the south shoulder of the roadway. The truck struck a group of trees, overturned, and caught fire.
Messenger was charged with DWI, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
He was released with tickets for Westville town court.
