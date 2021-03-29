Man accused of stealing from Parishville-area camp

By 7 News Staff | March 29, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 5:58 AM

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Malone man is accused of stealing items from a seasonal camp in the town of Parishville earlier this month.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say Adam Gervais allegedly entered a camp on White Hill Road on March 9, took some items, and damaged other items.

He was charged with second-degree criminal trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny.

Gervais was arraigned in Fowler town court and released on his own recognizance.

He will appear in Parishville town court at a later date.

