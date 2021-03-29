Marilyn A. “Mimi” Skipka, 57, formerly of Ogdensburg and Canton

ZEPHYRHILLS, F.L. (WWNY) - Marilyn A. “Mimi” Skipka, age 57, of Zephyrhills, FL and formerly of Ogdensburg and Canton, NY, passed away on Saturday evening, March 27, 2021, at Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY after a brief illness. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held this summer which will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.