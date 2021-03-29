Marilyn A. “Mimi” Skipka, 57, formerly of Ogdensburg and Canton

ZEPHYRHILLS, F.L. (WWNY) - Marilyn A. “Mimi” Skipka, age 57, of Zephyrhills, FL and formerly of Ogdensburg and Canton, NY, passed away on Saturday evening, March 27, 2021, at Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY after a brief illness. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held this summer which will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Marilyn is survived by her son, Ryan Skipka and his wife, Brienna, of Troy, NY; her mother, Nancy Brothers of Zephyr Hills, FL; four sisters, Terri Langenmayr and her husband, Lee, of Ogdensburg, NY, Tammy Harper and her husband, Tony, of Ogdensburg, NY, Suellen Bodwell, and her husband John, of Lisbon, NY, and Shelley Sharpe and her husband, Rob, of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, William Alguire and his wife, Alison, of Canton, NY; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Marilyn was predeceased by her father, James Robert Alguire, in 2008 and her brother, Miachel Alguire, in 2014.
Marilyn was born on July 21, 1963, in Canton, NY, the daughter of James Robert and Nancy Louise (Axtell) Alguire. She graduated from Hugh C. Williams High School in Canton, NY, in 1981. Marilyn married Brian Skipka on September 19, 1992, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg, NY. That marriage later ended in divorce. Marilyn was employed by NYSDOCCS at Riverview Correctional Facility in Ogdensburg, NY as a corrections officer, until her retirement in 2016.
Marilyn loved her dog, Sadie, calling Bingo, travelling with her friends, playing in Roethel’s band, being at her son’s, nieces, or nephews sports games, and taking care of her granddogs, Ace and Kane.
Donation may be made in Marilyn’s memory to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038 or The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
