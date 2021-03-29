Massena ready to capitalize on fame of St. Lawrence River fishery

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The St. Lawrence River is a world renowned fishery and the town of Massena is ready to capitalize on its growing fame this summer.
After a year of canceled fishing tournaments, the town of Massena is preparing to have one of its biggest summers on the St. Lawrence River.
There are 6 tournaments planned, running from the end of June until early October.
“The pros, you know, they have gotten accustomed to coming to Massena, they love Massena, they love our hospitality up here so they are pretty eager to come back and see us as much as possible,” said Sam Carbone, deputy town supervisor.
Carbone says the town is able to take on this many tournaments because of finished improvements at the Massena intake.
He says the town has added another boat ramp for easier water access along with other amenities.
Massena fishing director Don Meissner says the intake is a game changer.
“The Massena intake is going to be one of the most modern, progressive and special launch areas not only in the state, but in the country,” he said.
And while everyone comes to see the events on the river, Meissner says they are looking to do more off the water.
He says they are looking to partner with neighboring towns and venues to host events during tournaments - a way for spectators to mingle with anglers and pump up the local economy.
“My satisfaction comes in seeing these people and their families travel here, have a smile on their face and return and say we can’t wait to come back. That’s really what my hope is,” said Meissner.
Meissner says to stay up to date on all that is happening this summer, you can visit exploremassena.com.
