Thomas J. Villnave, 60, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thomas J. Villnave, 60, passed away on Friday March 26,2021 at home with his fiancé, Sheila and his sister, Susan by his side.
Thomas was born on January 31st, 1961 to Robert Villnave and Shirley Ott. He attended Saint Lawrence Central High School, later earning his GED. Thomas was self-employed, owning his own construction and roofing companies, including most recently, ‘Villnave and Sons’, in Borger, Texas, ‘M+M Roofing’, and ‘M+M Construction Co.’ He loved his dog, Gizzy and enjoyed fishing.
Thomas is survived by his fiancé, Sheila Thompson, a daughter, Jennifer (Jay) Noble of Texas, his mother, Shirley Ott of Winthrop; his siblings, Susan (Ray) Martin of Ogdensburg, Steven Villnave, Ronald (Peggy) Villnave of North Lawrence, Diane (Mike) Robinson of North Lawrence, and Robert (Weng) Villnave of Elkton, Maryland. He also leaves behind 4 nieces, and 6 nephews.
Thomas was predeceased by his father, Robert Villnave.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop, where a graveside service will be held at Winthrop Cemetery, at a later date.
Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com.
