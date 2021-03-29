Travel advisory issued in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s been spring for over a week, but that doesn’t mean winter-like weather is over.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for the whole county.
That started at 4:30 a.m.
The sheriff’s office advises caution because of hazardous driving conditions caused by snow-covered roads and the potential for trees and wires in roadways.
Snow is falling over the county and high winds could cause downed limbs and wires.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.