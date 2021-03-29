Tri-county region reports 95 new COVID cases since Friday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When it comes to new COVID-19 infections, Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties reported a combined 95 cases since their last reports on Friday.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County reported 36 new cases.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 5,977 cases of the virus.
Two people are hospitalized.
The number of deaths remains at 82.
Officials said 5,779 people have recovered from COVID since the pandemic started.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County reported 32 new cases Monday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 6,604 cases of COVID-19 and 94 deaths.
There are 4 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.
Officials said 87 cases are active and 6,423 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County reported 27 new cases, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,973.
The death toll remains at 29.
One person is hospitalized.
Officials said 1,873 people have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.
