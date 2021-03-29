Watertown Police vehicle involved in crash near Public Square

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown police vehicle was flipped on its side, siren running, after getting involved in a crash on Arsenal Street just off of Public Square.
7 News anchor Diane Rutherford, who is on scene, says she saw a male officer being put in an ambulance. Officials say another vehicle was involved in the crash that happened at around 3 p.m.
As emergency crews work on scene, Arsenal Street traffic has been blocked at Sherman Street near downtown.
There was debris from the crash at the intersection of Arsenal and Arcade streets. A damaged red car was stopped on Arcade Street near Court Street. The police vehicle, an SUV, was on its side where Arsenal Street meets Public Square.
Police say the officer had been responding to an “officer assist” call at the time of the accident. It’s unclear if the vehicle had its lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.
7 News is working to get more details.
