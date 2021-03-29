Woman accused of burglarizing Watertown businesses

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 30 year old Felts Mills woman is accused of burglarizing two businesses on Watertown’s Arsenal Street.
City police arrested Jackie Rasmussen of 30609 Burnup Road.
On March 25, she allegedly stole tools with a value of more than $1,000 from Mavis Tire. That same day, Rasmussen is accused to stealing food from The Inn @ 81.
She’s charged with felony counts of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny as well as a misdemeanor count of petit larceny.
Rasmussen was arraigned and released on bail.
