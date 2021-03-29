Your Turn: feedback on marijuana agreement & Excelsior Pass

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize recreational marijuana sales in New York. Most of your feedback is about that:
Finally! So many of us with chronic pain will benefit from this.
Tina Hogle
Madness. Just what we need - more druggies!
Bret Martin
I’m excited to try it once I can legally obtain it from a safe source.
Ginnie Lynn
What you are not seeing is the addictive qualities, the driving under the influence, the family deterioration, the increased cost of healthcare, law enforcement.
Fred Goslin
Shouldn’t we be recognizing it as okay by federal standards first? Doing it this way makes the state break federal law.
Aaron Covington
To speed up the state’s reopening efforts, New York has unveiled a new pass. It’s a way for people to present proof of a negative COVID test or a vaccination when attending larger events like pro sports matches or concerts:
Awesome! Hopefully this will help the safe reopening efforts.
Daniel Adam Tobin
This is NOT to speed up reopening, it’s about control! It is another way to force you to get a vaccine that you don’t want.
Matt Daddio Jones
