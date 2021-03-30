Arts All-Star: Kaela Mellowship

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWNY) - “Art in general is so fascinating, because it because it kind of shows the inside of, like, how someone’s brain works,” Kaela Mellowship said, “and I think it’s such an important thing.”
The Alexandria Central potter is this week’s 7 News Art All-Star.
Despite her love of art, she doesn’t see it in her future as more than a hobby.
She’s also a cosmetology at the BOCES Bohlen Technical Center, so she plans to study business at Jefferson Community College and maybe open her own salon someday.
