Career-Tech All-Star: Alexis Dekin

GLENFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alexis Dekin started babysitting when she was a young teenager and always knew she wanted to work with kids after she graduated high school.
She’s an Early Childhood Development student at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield.
She’s also this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.
She would like to become an elementary school teacher, probably first grade.
“I just think that’s where kids learn the most.”
She plans to attend Jefferson Community College next year “and just go from there.”
Watch the video to learn more about her.
