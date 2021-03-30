2 in custody after child is abducted from school

TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people are in custody in connection with the abduction of a child from Calcium Primary School Tuesday afternoon.
According to state police, a woman saw her 5 year old son on the playground, told school officials there was a family emergency and that the child needed to leave with her.
The school told her she couldn’t just take the child and that she needed to fill out paperwork.
Police said while officials were distracted, the woman grabbed the boy and drove away.
A teacher called state police. Law enforcement officials were on the lookout for the woman’s green Toyota Corolla and the chase extended south on Route 11 to the town of Adams.
According to state police, the child lives at Fort Drum and his mother has been ordered by a court to stay away from him.
The woman drove to County Route 76, just south of the Adams Center exit of Interstate 81. Troopers said that’s where she met a man, who is apparently her boyfriend.
When 7 News arrived on the scene, police had stopped a green Corolla and a gray pickup truck; both had Pennsylvania plates.
As for the child, he was recovered safely.
“We take this matter very seriously. We take our children’s safety, our staff’s safety very seriously. We’ll be reviewing the situation on our own and in terms of the full investigation and we’ll use this to improve, if needed, our safety protocols on behalf of our children and families,” said Mary Anne Dobmeier, Indian River School District superintendent.
Police were still considering what charges will be filed.
