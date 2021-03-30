David Ronald Redmond, Jr., 37, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for David Ronald Redmond, Jr., age 37, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11:30AM at Frary Funeral Home with Carrie Demers officiating. Calling hours will be held from 9:30AM to 11:30AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, prior to funeral services. Mr. Redmond passed away due to a tragic snowmobiling accident in January.