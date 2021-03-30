David Ronald Redmond, Jr., 37, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for David Ronald Redmond, Jr., age 37, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11:30AM at Frary Funeral Home with Carrie Demers officiating. Calling hours will be held from 9:30AM to 11:30AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg, prior to funeral services. Mr. Redmond passed away due to a tragic snowmobiling accident in January.
David is survived by his companion, Angela Kelly of Ogdensburg, NY; his two sons, Bryce and Hayden Redmond of Ogdensburg, NY; his parents, David Sr. and Kimberly Redmond of Ogdensburg, NY; a sister, Tara Marie Redmond of Ogdensburg, NY; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
David is predeceased by his daughter, Larissa “Sassy” Redmond.
David was born on February 27, 1983, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of David Sr. and Kimberly (Barkley) Redmond. He attended Ogdensburg Free Academy.
David enjoyed fishing and outdoor sports.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.