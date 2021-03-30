Fire destroys 2 homes in Star Lake

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire destroyed two homes in the St. Lawrence County hamlet of Star Lake Monday night.
Volunteers from Star Lake, Fine, Newton falls, and Cranberry Lake were called to 19 and 21 Hillcrest Drive at around 10 p.m.
Star Lake Fire Chief Richard Rusaw said the blaze started in the garage attached to one house and spread to a second house.
“The wind did not work in our favor and it had a pretty fair head start on the one residence prior to our arrival,” he said.
Everyone inside the homes got out safely. There were no injuries.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
