Fort Drum welcomes new deputy commanding general-support

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division welcomed a new colonel to its ranks Tuesday.
Colonel Lori Robinson was recognized during a Mountain Salute Ceremony, joining 10th Mountain Headquarters as deputy commanding general-support.
Robinson has served in various aviation roles both in the U.S. and overseas including 4 combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan.
Fort Drum Commanding General Brian Mennes presided over the ceremony, saying Robinson will help with professional development and the health and fitness of soldiers, something Robinson says she’ll be excited to do.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity to come back to serve with the 10th Mountain Division. Both my husband and I have served and lived here before and we have certainly grown to love this division and the north country and the community at large that supports Fort Drum,” she said.
Mennes says Robinson’s expertise and leadership will continue to help soldiers stay on the path to readiness.
