Highlights & scores: Watertown vs. Indian River on the soccer field

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown entertained Indian River at Case Middle School in boys’ high school soccer Monday.
- First half: Joey Rapp – in goal for Indian River – was tested early against the Cyclones.
- Watertown gets on the board. Aiden Reff dents the net with the header off an assist from Colton Walker. Watertown goes on top 1-0.
- The Cyclones look for more, but Joey Rapp comes up with another save for the Warriors.
- Later in the first half, Aidan Reff tickles twine off the assist from Riley Connell: 2-0 Watertown.
The Cyclone go on to beat the Warriors 8-0.
Monday’s local scores
Boys’ high school soccer
Watertown 8, Indian River 0
Boys’ high school basketball
Heuvelton 68, Hammond 49
Lisbon 59, Madrid-Waddington 57
Edwards-Knox 52, Hermon-DeKalb 44
Salmon River 90
St. Regis Falls 37
Girls’ high school basketball
Lisbon 43, Morristown 38
OFA 63, Norwood-Norfolk 38
Hammond 34, Heuvelton 29
Brushton-Moira 52, Tupper Lake 26
Girls’ high school swimming
South Jefferson 98, Thousand Islands 74
High school volleyball
Salmon River 3, Tupper Lake 0
