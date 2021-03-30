Highlights & scores: Watertown vs. Indian River on the soccer field

Highlights & scores: Watertown vs. Carthage on the soccer field
By Mel Busler | March 30, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 7:04 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown entertained Indian River at Case Middle School in boys’ high school soccer Monday.

- First half: Joey Rapp – in goal for Indian River – was tested early against the Cyclones.

- Watertown gets on the board. Aiden Reff dents the net with the header off an assist from Colton Walker. Watertown goes on top 1-0.

- The Cyclones look for more, but Joey Rapp comes up with another save for the Warriors.

- Later in the first half, Aidan Reff tickles twine off the assist from Riley Connell: 2-0 Watertown.

The Cyclone go on to beat the Warriors 8-0.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Watertown 8, Indian River 0

Boys’ high school basketball

Heuvelton 68, Hammond 49

Lisbon 59, Madrid-Waddington 57

Edwards-Knox 52, Hermon-DeKalb 44

Salmon River 90

St. Regis Falls 37

Girls’ high school basketball

Lisbon 43, Morristown 38

OFA 63, Norwood-Norfolk 38

Hammond 34, Heuvelton 29

Brushton-Moira 52, Tupper Lake 26

Girls’ high school swimming

South Jefferson 98, Thousand Islands 74

High school volleyball

Salmon River 3, Tupper Lake 0

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.