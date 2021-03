BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Irene H. Stackel, Black River, passed away Tuesday, March 30th at Samaritan Medical Center. She was 85 years old. Calling hours will be 3:00pm - 6:00pm Friday, April 2nd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. The funeral will be 11:00am Saturday, April 3rd at Asbury United Methodist Church. A complete obituary will follow.