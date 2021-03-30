JCC’s mascot closer to winning SUNY-wide competition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - While most sports fans have their eyes on March Madness, Jefferson Community College has been dominating a different bracket.
The school’s mascot, Boomer T. Cannoneer, has been racking up wins in the 2021 SUNY Mascot Madness.
It’s an annual tournament where fans vote for who they think the best SUNY mascot is.
JCC has made it all the way to the Final Four in Boomer’s debut year.
Now, they’ll square off against the 2019 champion, Columbia-Greene Community College’s Rip Van Winkle.
“I think it’s brought excitement to all of our faculty, our staff, our students. They tell me, ‘Oh, we keep voting, we keep voting.’ So, I think it’s exciting,” said Jeff Wiley, JCC athletic director.
The Final Four starts Wednesday and runs through Friday.
Fans can cast their vote on SUNY’s website.
If Boomer advances, voting for the finals will be next Monday through Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.