Jobless rates rise in tri-county region

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Unemployment rose in the tri-county region during the month of February.
Jefferson County’s unemployment rate increased slightly year-to-year. In February of 2020, the jobless rate was 7.3 percent. This year, it was 7.9 percent.
In January, 7.1 percent of people were out of work.
In Lewis County, the unemployment rate rose from 7.6 percent to 8 percent year-to-year. The jobless rate was 7.6 percent in January.
St. Lawrence County’s rate inched up from 6.2 percent in February 2020 to 7.2 percent in February 2021.
It was 7 percent in January.
New York State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from 8.8 percent in January to 8.9 percent in February 2021.
In February 2020, before the COVID pandemic hit, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.
