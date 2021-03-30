Lewis County changes vaccination sign-up procedure

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - As more people become eligible for a COVID-19 shot and more doses become available, Lewis County is changing how people can make vaccine appointments.
Public Health officials say people can see what clinics are coming up and make their appointments at lewiscounty.org/vaccine-registration.
Before, people had to put their names on a waiting list on the county’s website and then wait for someone to contact them.
People without internet access can make an appointment by calling 315-376-5453.
There’s a clinic on Thursday, April 1 at the Lowville Fire Hall from 9 to 11:30 a.m. It’s open to people at least 30 years old, those with underlying health conditions, and people who work directly with the public.
Public Health officials say that 7,200 county residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 4,300 – or about 20 percent of the adult population – have completed their vaccine series.
