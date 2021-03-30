M. Robert Malcolm, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - M. Robert Malcolm, 81, died Saturday March 27, at the Samaritan Summit Village where he had resided for several years. He was born in Brewerton on November 24, 1939, the son of Mackenzie K. and Hannah Paddock Malcolm. The family moved to Watertown where he graduated from Watertown High School in 1959. A marriage to Carol Hager ended in divorce.
Robert had been employed by the Empsall’s Department Store in shipping and receiving, then by Nortz Beverage Company, and as a custodian by Production Unlimited. He was a former member of Bethany United Methodist Church. Robert was an avid Harley Davidson motorcycle rider, enjoyed playing on Copenhagen town baseball teams, and was an avid fisherman.
He is survived by his daughter Sheri L. Booth, Watertown: a brother Larry R. and his wife Elaine Malcolm of Alexandria Bay; 3 grandchildren. Brian M. Booth, Erica N. Booth, both of Watertown, and Thomas M. Booth of Texas; a niece, Jennifer and her husband Timothy Mansfield; a nephew, Jessie and his wife Richelle Malcolm; and several cousins.. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his son in law Thomas B. Booth, Jr. who died August 6, 2019.
A graveside committal service will be held at the North Watertown Cemetery at a time and date to be announced . Arrangements have been entrusted to Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
