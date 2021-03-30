Ogdensburg councillors approve police reform plan

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city council held a special meeting Monday night to approve its police reform plan, which is due to the state by April 1.
The city’s police reform plan is broken down into five categories and includes such items as strengthening community relations and potentially implementing body cameras for officers.
All items are also given, short, medium, or long timelines to accomplish.
The one change council made before giving the plan the thumbs up was shortening the timelines for expanding both deescalation and defensive tactics trainings, and expanding less-than-lethal weapons options.
