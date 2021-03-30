REDI project underway in Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - The first of seven projects designed to help the village of Cape Vincent weather more bouts of flooding is underway.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced Tuesday the start of construction of a $700,000 sewage collection project awarded to the village through Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).
During high-water flood events in 2017 and 2019, the Market Street sanitary sewer system was subjected to increased external water pressure, which ultimately led to sewage backups in homes and businesses.
The project will upgrade the sewage collection system, which will help prevent sewer backups in basements, mitigate damage to lift station pumps, and reduce increased pumping and treatment costs incurred by the village.
The governor created the REDI program as a way to bolster the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines in case flooding like that in 2017 and 2019 happens again. Many businesses, homes, and municipal facilities suffered considerable damage.
REDI has allocated $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million to improve the resiliency of businesses, and $15 million toward a regional dredging effort that will benefit each of the eight counties in the REDI regions.
The remaining $235 million has been allocated towards local and regional projects like the one in Cape Vincent.
