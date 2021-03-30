Regal to open Watertown movie theaters May 7

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Regal Cinemas will reopen its movie theaters at Salmon Run Mall in a little more than a month.
Regal has staggered the reopening of theaters across the country.
The large chain has announced Watertown’s theater will begin showing movies again on Friday, May 7.
Regal is reopening a handful of theaters in the New York City - Long Island area this Friday.
It will be an interesting summer for movies as many are being released over streaming platforms at the same time as in theaters.
