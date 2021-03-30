SPCA: 11-year-old Shadow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Jefferson County SPCA has had a rough few days.
The main shelter had to close down after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Executive director Jordan Walker-Rodriguez says it’s no clear when the shelter will be able to reopen. It had opened its doors on Saturdays for a couple of weeks so people could check out the animals.
The SPCA’s Petco adoption center is still open. One of several cats there is Shadow.
He’s 11 years old with a salt and pepper coat. He can be skittish at first but becomes loveable very quickly.
Shadow doesn’t do well with dogs and very small children. He’s fine with other cats. He just needs a quiet home to live out the rest of his years.
You can still make an appointment to see dogs at the main shelter through jeffersoncountyspca.org. You can also email info@jeffersoncountyspca.org.
