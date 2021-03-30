State must begin inoculating prisoners, judge rules

BRONX, N.Y. (WWNY) - A judge has ruled that New York must begin vaccinating prisoners against COVID-19 immediately.
In her ruling, Justice Alison Tuitt of the Bronx state Supreme Court said that prisoners have been arbitrarily left out of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, while people in other congregate facilities have been given priority.
The ruling is being heralded by prisoner advocates. They’ve complained for months that prisoners have largely been ignored when it comes to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
New Yorkers United for Justice executive director Alexander Horwitz says the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision “has continually ducked responsibility and obfuscated public information – all to avoid exposing their complete unwillingness to test and vaccinate incarcerated New Yorkers.”
He said the ruling “is a step towards holding DOCCS accountable for their mishandling of the pandemic and long-overdue protections for incarcerated individuals.”
Beth Garvey, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s acting counsel, said in a statement Monday evening that with the state opening up vaccination availability to anyone at least 30 years old on Tuesday, “we will expand eligibility to include all incarcerated individuals whether in state or local facilities.”
Garvey said, “Our goal all along has been to implement a vaccination program that is fair and equitable, and these changes will help ensure that continues to happen.”
Justice Tuitt said that prioritizing all other congregate living facilities besides prisons was “unfair and unjust,” particularly when it comes to detention facilities for juveniles, who are not at high risk for longterm damage from COVID-19 like many adult prisoners are.
