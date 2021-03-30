Three challenge for O’burg city council seats

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Three incumbent Ogdensburg city council members are running for re-election - and three people are challenging them.
Daniel Skamperle, 54, of Mansion Avenue, Nichole Kennedy 34, of Rensselaer Avenue and Michael Powers, 55, of Elizabeth Street, announced they would be running for re-election earlier this month.
On a bitterly divided city council, Skamperle, Kennedy and Powers often vote as a team.
Now, three more people have stepped forward to challenge them - Richard Breen, 61, of Ford Street, Robert Edie, 38, of Jefferson Avenue and Esbon “E.J.” Worden Jr., 40, of Rosseel Street.
All six candidates filed nominating petitions last week with the St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.
Since Skamperle, Kennedy, Powers and Breen are all running as Democrats, and there are only three seats open on the council, there will be a Democratic primary June 22. Skamperle and Kennedy are also running as Conservative Party candidates, while Powers is also running as a Conservative Party and Republican candidate.
Worden and Edie are both running as Republicans.
Worden is an employee of Mayor Mike Skelly.
Reached Tuesday, Breen said said he’s running because ““I think the city needs to have more changes.”
“The citizens need more participation in what’s going on,” he said. “I have an open mind.”
