One very nice day, so enjoy it while it lasts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ll have a beautiful day today, so get out and enjoy it if you can.
Because it’s not going to last.
Tuesday will be sunny with a few passing clouds. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.
Rain will move in by Wednesday morning and will be widespread throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s before a cold front moves through.
We’ll have wet snow Thursday.
There’s a winter storm watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County from 2 a.m. on Thursday to 2 a.m. on Friday.
Some places could see between half-a-foot to a foot of accumulation. Highs will be in the low 30s.
Good Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.
It will be mostly sunny Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.
It will be in the mid-50s and partly sunny on Monday.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.