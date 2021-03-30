One very nice day, so enjoy it while it lasts

Tuesday Morning Weather
By Kris Hudson | March 30, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT - Updated March 30 at 7:05 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We’ll have a beautiful day today, so get out and enjoy it if you can.

Because it’s not going to last.

Tuesday will be sunny with a few passing clouds. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Rain will move in by Wednesday morning and will be widespread throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid-50s before a cold front moves through.

We’ll have wet snow Thursday.

There’s a winter storm watch for southeastern St. Lawrence County from 2 a.m. on Thursday to 2 a.m. on Friday.

Some places could see between half-a-foot to a foot of accumulation. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Good Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Easter Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

It will be in the mid-50s and partly sunny on Monday.

