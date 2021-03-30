Woman charged in crash with Watertown police officer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown woman faces a half dozen charges for Monday’s crash that injured a Watertown police officer.
The officer’s SUV ended up on its side after the collision at Arsenal and Arcade streets.
Police say the officer was responding to an emergency, with lights and siren on, when the other driver, 33 year old Allison Kearney, broadsided the police vehicle while illegally crossing Arsenal from Arcade Street.
According to police, Kearney was driving with a revoked driver’s license. She was not hurt.
The officer, who was not identified, was treated at Samaritan Medical Center for minor injuries.
Kearney was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to obey a traffic device, and driving without an ignition interlock device, operating without insurance, and failure to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
She was issued tickets to appear in city court at a later date.
