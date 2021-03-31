Academic All-Star: Nolan Irvine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Nolan Irvine, a senior at Alexandria Central School.
With a GPA of about 96, Nolan ranks second in his class
He’s involved in National Honor Society and golf at school and plays for a Syracuse-based travel hockey team.
After school he plans to continue his hockey career in juniors then in college. He hopes to study civil engineering at Clarkson University.
