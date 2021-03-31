‘Barefoot’ Bob honored in the dirt at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WWNY) - NASCAR went back to its roots this past weekend at Bristol, Tennessee by changing the track to a dirt surface.
One NASCAR truck series driver decided to honor a legendary dirt driver by the name of “Barefoot” Bob McCreadie.
Brett Moffitt’s number 45 paid homage to Watertown’s own “Barefoot” Bob at Bristol this past weekend.
NASCAR held the truck series and cup series on dirt at the half-mile oval.
Moffitt decided to paint his car the colors of McCreadie’s Kinney Drugs number 9.
The legendary dirt track driver is not connected to Moffitt’s team, but it put “Barefoot” Bob McCreadie back in the limelight, being noticed for his contributions and success in the sport of racing.

