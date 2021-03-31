Deanna J. Freeman, 70, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Deanna J. Freeman, Clay, NY and formerly Watertown, NY passed away Monday, March 29th at Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse from a hard battle with cancer. She was 70 years old.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 3rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm.
Born on February 24, 1951 in Alexandria Bay, NY the daughter to the late Desmond and Doris VanTassel Steele. Deanna graduated from Watertown High School in 1969. She worked at Immaculate Heart Central High School as a cafeteria manager retiring after 43 years of service.
She married Douglas Freeman at the Assembly of God Church in 1972. Mr. Freeman passed away December 7, 2018.
Surviving is her daughter; Amanda and Dennis Cyriacks, Jr; Liverpool, siblings, Don (Lajuana) Steele, Texas; Dennis (Mary) Steele, Watertown; Daniel (Cathy) Steele, Ogdensburg; Debbie (Tom) Saur, Watertown; Donna Eno, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Raegen, Paige and Tassie White, Dennis III, Joslynn and Delilah Cyriacks and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She loved nothing more than being with her family and grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.