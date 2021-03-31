LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edward James Whitcomb, 85, of Lisbon, passed in his sleep, in his favorite chair on March 27, 2021.
Edward was born September 19, 1935 in Evans Mills, and grew up in the Colton-Pierrepont area. He graduated in 1954 from the Colton-Pierrepont Central School. After school, he joined the ARMY and achieved rank of Sergeant, working in the mess as the cook – and he was always capable of cooking for an army! He served in Korea for two years. After returning home, he worked the road crew for the town of Pierrepont. He married his true love, Nancy Belle Whitman, on September 5, 1958. Together they bought a small farm in Morley and raised their family of six children there.
He served as a deputy Sheriff for St. Lawrence County for several years, and then changed careers to drive milk delivery van for Judson Height’s dairy in the 1960′s. He took a correspondence course to train as a truck driver and drove truck for McCadam Cheese from 1969 to 2003. He safely drove an 18-wheeler over three million miles.
When he retired, his hobby of Bluegrass record collecting kept him busy travelling to Bluegrass festivals all over the east coast. He was rarely seen without one of his signature cowboy hats. He developed a great skill for genealogical research and amassed books of family history for every line of his relations. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and stuck with them through thick and thin. Ed was also known for being a wizard at the card table, playing games with friends and family whenever anyone visited. He usually won.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy; his daughters, Julie, Jennifer and Joy; sons Jay and Jared; brothers, Elbert and Lynn; and his dear aunt Joyce Mallette. Also surviving are his 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
His oldest son, James passed in December of 2018.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pierrepont Volunteer Fire Department and First Responder; 62 Old County Road; Canton, New York 13617.
A memorial service will be held this summer, when the weather is nice and the whole family can gather together. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Mr. Edward James Whitcomb are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
