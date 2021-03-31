Gordon G. Ransom, aka “Howdee” ,Aroniakenra”, 81, of Akwesasne

Gordon was an ironworker for 65 years, first working with Local #440 and later with Local #721 in Toronto. He also worked as a Tribal Police Officer in the early 70′s. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Andrew W. Cook American Legion Post #1479 where he served as Sergeant of Arms for many years, and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, St. Regis Mohawk Senior Citizens and the Akwesasne Death Benefits Group. Gordon also proudly participated in the annual Veterans Day ceremonies at the schools for many years. He had a great love for history and playing Trivia Pursuit. Gordon was very quick-witted, always had a good joke to tell, enjoyed planting trees, tinkering around the house, driving his tractor, and being on the river with his pontoon boat,and loved spending time with his grandchildren.