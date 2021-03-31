Gouverneur school board names superintendent finalist

GUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - A finalist has been named for Gouverneur Central School’s superintendent position.
The school board named Jacquelyn Kelly to replace longtime superintendent Lauren French, who’s retiring at the end of the school year.
School officials say Kelly has more than 20 years of experience as an educator.
She’s served as assistant superintendent for the Ogdensburg City School District. Before that, Kelly acted as primary principal at Ogdensburg’s John F. Kennedy Elementary School.
Kelly will present to the school’s stakeholder groups on April 22.
