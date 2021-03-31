Highlights & scores: college diamond & high school hoops action

By Mel Busler | March 31, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT - Updated March 31 at 8:30 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - College baseball and high school basketball were among the items on the local sports menu Tuesday.

Here are highlights from the first game of a double-header pitting Jefferson Community College against Mohawk Valley.

- Juan Reynoso-Moncion was on the mound for Jefferson, recording a strikeout in the top of the first.

- Later in the top of the first, Mitch Tuehey lines a single to left-center, driving in the first run of the game. Mohawk Valley on top 1-0.

- Reynoso-Moncion gets out of the inning by recording another strikeout.

- Bottom of the first, Cannoneers threaten, but Mohawk Valley turns the double-play on a lineout.

- Top of the second, Mohawk Valley looks to add to its lead, but Juan Reynoso-Moncion gets the batter to ground out to first.

- Bottom of the third, Nathan Doremus reaches on a single to right-center, but would be left stranded.

- Top of the fourth, a fly ball to right, Connor Ashlaw gets under it, and then throws a strike to third to get the base runner trying to advance

Despite that play, Mohawks Valley beats Jefferson 7-1 in game one.

Edwards-Knox and Hermon-DeKalb faced off in girls' basketball Tuesday.
It was senior night for the Cougars’ Lucy Frary and Hailey Matthews as Edwards-Knox hosted Hermon-DeKalb in girls’ basketball.

- Frary opens the game sinking an 18-footer over the double team, making it 2-0 Cougars.

- Matthews feeds Frary in the paint for 2 more.

- Frary ignites the fast break to Lilly Lottie, then cleans up the boards. Now it’s 6-0 E-K.

- Demons get on the scoreboard when Ellie McQuade drains the 3-pointer, making it 6-3.

- Dekoda Matthews drives in for a pair.

- Bri Grant with the inside look for Alex Tehonica, who led Hermon-DeKalb with 14 points.

- Frary gets the inside bucket -- and one!

She led all scorers with 33 points, as Edwards-Knox downed Hermon-DeKalb 49-36.

Tuesday’s local scores

College baseball

Mohawk Valley 7, Jefferson 1

College softball

SUNY Plattsburgh 12-9, SUNY Potsdam 8-8

Clarkson 9-13, SUNY Canton 0-2

Women’s college lacrosse

SUNY Potsdam 14, Cazenovia 6

Boys’ high school basketball

Morristown 64, Hammond 58

Tupper Lake 50, Brushton-Moira 47

Parishville-Hopkinton 58, Colton-Pierrepont 50

OFA 62, Norwood-Norfolk 46

Harrisville 74, LaFargeville 36

Girls’ high school basketball

Colton-Pierrepont 51, Lisbon 30

Madrid-Waddington 63, Parishville-Hopkinton 10

Edwards-Knox 49, Hermon-DeKalb 36

Harrisville 59, LaFargeville 40

Girls’ high school soccer

Immaculate Heart 3, General Brown 1

South Jefferson 7, Carthage 0

High school volleyball

Massena 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

