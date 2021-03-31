Highlights & scores: college diamond & high school hoops action

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - College baseball and high school basketball were among the items on the local sports menu Tuesday.
Here are highlights from the first game of a double-header pitting Jefferson Community College against Mohawk Valley.
- Juan Reynoso-Moncion was on the mound for Jefferson, recording a strikeout in the top of the first.
- Later in the top of the first, Mitch Tuehey lines a single to left-center, driving in the first run of the game. Mohawk Valley on top 1-0.
- Reynoso-Moncion gets out of the inning by recording another strikeout.
- Bottom of the first, Cannoneers threaten, but Mohawk Valley turns the double-play on a lineout.
- Top of the second, Mohawk Valley looks to add to its lead, but Juan Reynoso-Moncion gets the batter to ground out to first.
- Bottom of the third, Nathan Doremus reaches on a single to right-center, but would be left stranded.
- Top of the fourth, a fly ball to right, Connor Ashlaw gets under it, and then throws a strike to third to get the base runner trying to advance
Despite that play, Mohawks Valley beats Jefferson 7-1 in game one.
It was senior night for the Cougars’ Lucy Frary and Hailey Matthews as Edwards-Knox hosted Hermon-DeKalb in girls’ basketball.
- Frary opens the game sinking an 18-footer over the double team, making it 2-0 Cougars.
- Matthews feeds Frary in the paint for 2 more.
- Frary ignites the fast break to Lilly Lottie, then cleans up the boards. Now it’s 6-0 E-K.
- Demons get on the scoreboard when Ellie McQuade drains the 3-pointer, making it 6-3.
- Dekoda Matthews drives in for a pair.
- Bri Grant with the inside look for Alex Tehonica, who led Hermon-DeKalb with 14 points.
- Frary gets the inside bucket -- and one!
She led all scorers with 33 points, as Edwards-Knox downed Hermon-DeKalb 49-36.
Tuesday’s local scores
College baseball
Mohawk Valley 7, Jefferson 1
College softball
SUNY Plattsburgh 12-9, SUNY Potsdam 8-8
Clarkson 9-13, SUNY Canton 0-2
Women’s college lacrosse
SUNY Potsdam 14, Cazenovia 6
Boys’ high school basketball
Morristown 64, Hammond 58
Tupper Lake 50, Brushton-Moira 47
Parishville-Hopkinton 58, Colton-Pierrepont 50
OFA 62, Norwood-Norfolk 46
Harrisville 74, LaFargeville 36
Girls’ high school basketball
Colton-Pierrepont 51, Lisbon 30
Madrid-Waddington 63, Parishville-Hopkinton 10
Edwards-Knox 49, Hermon-DeKalb 36
Harrisville 59, LaFargeville 40
Girls’ high school soccer
Immaculate Heart 3, General Brown 1
South Jefferson 7, Carthage 0
High school volleyball
Massena 3, Madrid-Waddington 0
