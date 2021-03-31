Irene H. Stackel, 85, of Black River

As a classically-trained singer, Irene alone provided benefit concerts to raise scholarship monies for Morning Musicales. She served on the Boards of Northern Choral Society (where she was a soloist) and Watertown Morning Musicales. She was a 4-H leader for many years. She had leading roles in numerous musicals in Carthage, Copenhagen, and Watertown Lyric Theatre. She was a member of both Rutland & Emmanuel Congregational Churches.