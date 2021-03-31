Margaret Rose “Peg” Nevills, 70, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Margaret Rose “Peg” Nevills, 70, of Mechanic Street, Copenhagen passed away on Tuesday afternoon, March 30, 2021 at her home under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
Calling hours are from 10:00 a. m. to 12:00 noon Friday, April 2, 2021at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. The funeral service will be held privately for the family. Spring burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Copenhagen. Due to Covid there will be no reception at this time. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date.
Peg is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Lesley A. Nevills and Lisa M.(Garth) Mattis, both of Copenhagen; five grandchildren, Nathan Terry, Eryn Terry, Hailey Tweedy, Brenten Mattis and Jackson Mattis; six sisters and two brothers, Gerald F. (Brenda) Edwards of Lowville, Nancy Beyer of Lowville, Donna Eastman of Ellisburg, Susan (Bruce) LaChausse of Ocala Florida, Shirley (Martin) Beyer of Lowville, Mary (Ted) Micek of Troutville, Virginia, William Edwards of Lowville and Patricia Hellinger of Lowville. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Dale Brent Nevills; a grandson, Dale Gates Mattis; a sister, Joan Rowsam; a brother, John Louis Edwards; a niece, Lori Micek; and a nephew, Robert Micek.
Peg was born on February 8, 1951 in Lowville, New York to the late Gerald A. and M. Margaret Chartrand Edwards and graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1969. She graduated from SUNY Brockport in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. On May 18, 1974, she married Dale Brent Nevills at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Patrick Callaghan officiating. She graduated from SUNY Potsdam in 1999 with a Master’s Degree in Reading and Education. Mr. Nevills passed away on September 16, 2005. Peg was employed at Copenhagen Central School for 23 years as a substitute, one on one aid, computer skills teacher, grant writer, and developed “STARS” after school program and developed “Designs by Knight” embroidery club. She retired in June 2013. Peg was president of the Civic Corporation, president of the Parent Teacher Organization, president of the Copenhagen Central School support staff, president of the Riverside Cemetery Association and was chairman of the St. Mary’s Turkey Dinner. She was awarded the Citizen of the Year Award in 2021 for her kindness,
caring, strength, determination, honesty, integrity and humility. These are some of the many virtues she blessed her community with.
Peg enjoyed gardening, sewing, reading and she especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Riverside Cemetery, Attn: Gazebo Fund, P.O. Box 573, Copenhagen, NY 13626 or Riverside Cemetery, P.O. Box 573, Copenhagen, NY 13626. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfunerlhome.com.
