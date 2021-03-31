Margaret Rose “Peg” Nevills, 70, of Copenhagen

Peg was born on February 8, 1951 in Lowville, New York to the late Gerald A. and M. Margaret Chartrand Edwards and graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1969. She graduated from SUNY Brockport in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education. On May 18, 1974, she married Dale Brent Nevills at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan with Rev. Patrick Callaghan officiating. She graduated from SUNY Potsdam in 1999 with a Master’s Degree in Reading and Education. Mr. Nevills passed away on September 16, 2005. Peg was employed at Copenhagen Central School for 23 years as a substitute, one on one aid, computer skills teacher, grant writer, and developed “STARS” after school program and developed “Designs by Knight” embroidery club. She retired in June 2013. Peg was president of the Civic Corporation, president of the Parent Teacher Organization, president of the Copenhagen Central School support staff, president of the Riverside Cemetery Association and was chairman of the St. Mary’s Turkey Dinner. She was awarded the Citizen of the Year Award in 2021 for her kindness,