Morning Checkup: Samaritan Orthopedics

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a new orthopedic surgeon at Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. David Newman is new to the area and hails most recently from Bangor, Maine. He specializes in hip and knee replacement surgeries.
Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.
Samaritan Orthopedics offers generalized orthopedic care, including arthritic care, sports medicine, fracture care, and upper and lower extremity care.
The practice is located at 22567 Summit Drive Building II in Watertown.
You can call 315-779-ORTH (6784) to find out more or go to samaritanhealth.com/orthopedics.
