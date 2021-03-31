Report: Biden plan includes $18M for VA medical center upgrades

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - There’s more than $18 billion in upgrades to Veterans Affairs medical centers in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan. That’s according to the Military Times.
The president detailed that plan Wednesday.
The Military Times reports the $18 billion would be spread over a variety of modernization and new construction projects, with the goal of providing better facilities for VA medical care, but says the White House has not released a list of specific VA projects the money would go towards.
