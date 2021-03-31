Richard J. Fitzgerald, 82, of Louisville

Dick was a millright at Alcoa retiring after 39 years of service. As an active Marine Corps Veteran, he was a member of the Gerald R. Roy AMVETS Post #4, Massena and the Marine Corps Leagues in both Massena and Hogansburg and was the Master of Ceremony for numerous Marine Corps Birthday Celebration Balls held on November 10th annually. Additionally, over the past 20 years, he proudly hosted a picnic at the Parishville Beach for the Adirondack Leathernecks. Dick was also an avid golfer and proudly hosted Fitz’s Annual Autumn Flaming Leaves Golf Classic for over 40 years. Dick also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening.